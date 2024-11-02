Home
world

Nigerian woman makes poisoned soup to seek revenge from ex, accidentally kills four others: Report

The woman's intention was to offer the soup to her boyfriend; however, he shared it with his friends which led to the death of four others.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 11:40 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 11:40 IST
World news Nigeria Crime Food Poisoning Trending

