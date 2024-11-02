Nigerian woman makes poisoned soup to seek revenge from ex, accidentally kills four others: Report

<p>In an unsettling incident that happened in Edo, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nigeria">Nigeria</a>, a woman allegedly poisoned five people, after they consumed the pepper soup she had prepared.</p><p>The woman wanted to poison her ex-boyfriend in order to seek revenge from him after their relationship ended, <em>Daily Star</em> <a href="https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/woman-murders-ex-poisoned-pepper-34006419">reported </a>citing <em>Nigeria's Daily Post</em>.</p><p>Following the end of their relationship, the woman prepared pepper soup for him and added poison in it.</p><p>The report stated that the bodies of five people, two brothers and three others including a female were discovered inside a room in Afashio, Uzairue.</p>.33 million at risk as Nigeria's hunger crisis deepens.<p>The family members grew suspicious when they noticed that the five have not come outside the room. Upon checking on them they saw the five had dies.</p><p>The woman's intention was to offer the soup to her boyfriend; however, he shared it with his friends which led to the death of four others.</p><p>Following this, the woman was arrested, and further investigation is under way. The Nigerian army has taken her into custody and is looking into the matter.</p><p>According to the publication, some sources reported that the cause of death of the five people could be toxic generator fumes and food poisoning. </p><p>A press officer at the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, said that the command is aware, and the matter is being investigated to find out the cause of death.</p>.<p>In a similar incident that happened recently in India, a man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-man-dies-after-wife-poisons-his-karwa-chauth-dinner-3241866">Uttar Pradesh</a> died after having dinner prepared by his wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth festival.</p><p>The man's family filed a complaint accusing his wife of poisoning his food, according to the officials. </p>