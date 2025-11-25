Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nine children killed in Pakistani attack in Afghan province, Taliban says

The raids come one day after twin suicide bombings killed three paramilitary personnel in Peshawar in Pakistan.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 03:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 03:21 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us