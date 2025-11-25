<p>At least nine children and a woman were killed after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani </a>forces bombed the home of a local resident in Afghanistan's Khost province, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.</p><p>Mujahid said Pakistan also carried out raids in the provinces of Kunar and Paktika, injuring four civilians.</p><p>"Last night at 12 o'clock in the Gerbzwo district of Khawst province, Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of civilian local resident Wilayat Khan, which martyred 9 children (5 boys and 4 girls) and one woman, and destroyed their house," Mujahid said in a post on X, accompanied by pictures of the dead.</p>.Three security personnel killed in suicide attack at paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan’s Peshawar .<p>The Pakistan military and foreign ministry could not be reached for comment outside business hours.</p><p>The raids come one day after twin suicide bombings killed three paramilitary personnel in Peshawar in Pakistan.</p><p>The Pakistani and Afghan militaries clashed in October, killing dozens, in the worst violence since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.</p><p>Both sides signed a ceasefire in Doha in October, but peace talks in Turkey collapsed without a long-term deal due to a disagreement over militant groups hostile to Pakistan that operate inside Afghanistan.</p>