No plan to change Bangladesh national anthem, says Religious Advisor AFM Khalid Hossain

Dhaka: There is no plan to change the national anthem of Bangladesh, the country's Religious Affairs Advisor AFM Khalid Hossain said on Saturday.

“The interim government will not do anything to create controversy,” Hossain told the media after visiting the Islamic Foundation in Rajshahi and attending a gathering of dignitaries.

This comes after Abdullahil Amaan Azmi, the son of former Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ghulam Azam, earlier this week called for a change in the country's national anthem and Constitution.