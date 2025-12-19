Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'No space for such violence': Bangladesh interim govt condemns mob lynching of Hindu man

In a statement released on Friday, the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, urged Bangladeshi citizens to resist all forms of mob violence committed by 'a few fringe elements.'
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 12:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 12:50 IST
World newsViolenceBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us