Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to Bangladesh from Paris to take charge of interim government

Dhaka: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday returned to Bangladesh from Paris to take oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, three days after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country following widespread protests against her regime.

Yunus, 84, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending, was designated head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday.

Yunus was in Paris for the Olympic Games. He returned to the country via Dubai.