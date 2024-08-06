Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was arch foe of ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina

Dhaka: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the pioneer of the global microcredit movement who could shepherd Bangladesh's new interim government, was an arch foe of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has resigned and fled the country.

Known as the "banker to the poor", Yunus and the Grameen Bank he founded won the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for helping lift millions from poverty by providing tiny loans of sums less than $100 to the rural poor who are too impoverished to gain attention from traditional banks.

Their lending model has since inspired similar projects around the world, including developed countries like the United States where Yunus started a separate non-profit Grameen America.