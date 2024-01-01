Nomination papers of ex-Pak PM Imran Khan denied on 'moral' grounds: Returning Officer

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's nomination papers for the February 8 general elections were rejected due to his conviction in the offence of 'moral turpitude' in a corruption case and other reasons, the returning officer of the National Assembly seat has said.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the nomination papers of the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder and several of his senior colleagues.

In an eight-page detailed decision, the returning officer (RO) of the National Assembly seat of Lahore (NA- 122) quoted the judgement of the additional session judge (Islamabad) that established Khan's conviction in the offence of 'moral turpitude,' the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday.