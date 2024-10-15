Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean road on its side of border, Seoul says

At around midday, some parts of the road north of the military demarcation line dividing the countries were blown up, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message sent to media.
Reuters
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 04:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 04:59 IST
World newsSouth KoreaNorth Korearoad

Follow us on :

Follow Us