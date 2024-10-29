Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea military officials, troops in Russia might go to frontline: Seoul spy agency

North Korea was also ready to launch another military reconnaissance satellite with the help of technological support from Moscow.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 07:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 07:47 IST
World newsRussiaSeoulSouth KoreaNorth KoreaUkrianeRussia-Ukraine war

Follow us on :

Follow Us