Homeworld

North Korea missiles flew some 400 km, says South Korea military

The move follows North Korea's test last week of a huge new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, and comes hours before voting opens in the US presidential election.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 01:43 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 01:43 IST
World newsSouth KoreaNorth Korea

