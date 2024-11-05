North Korea missiles flew some 400 km, says South Korea military

<p>Seoul: The missiles launched by North Korea on Tuesday flew some 400 km (248.6 miles) after lifting off at around 7:30 a.m. from Sariwon, just south of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea's military said. </p><p>The Japanese government also said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile.</p>.North Korean white paper says South Korea’s president has raised risk of nuclear war.<p>The move follows North Korea's test last week of a huge new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, and comes hours before voting opens in the US presidential election.</p>