North Korea says it strongly condemns US nuclear strategic plan

Seoul: North Korea expressed serious concern and strongly condemned on Saturday a revised nuclear strategic plan approved by US President Joe Biden this year.

"The DPRK will as ever bolster up its strategic strength in every way to control and eliminate all sorts of security challenges that may result from the US dangerous nuclear posture readjustment, and resolutely counter any type of nuclear threat," its foreign ministry said, using North Korea's official name.

"Other sovereign states' efforts for bolstering up their defence capabilities to cope with the ever-increasing nuclear threat from the U.S. can never be a pretext for its nuclear arms buildup for aggression and provocative coordination of nuclear posture," the ministry added in a statement carried by state media KCNA.