North Korea vows to launch 'baptism of fire' in response to any provocation: Report

Seoul: North Korea's army will immediately launch a "baptism of fire" in response to any provocation, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Sunday, in comments carried by state news agency KCNA.

The remarks come after South Korea's military said the North fired more than 60 artillery rounds on Saturday near their disputed maritime border, following a similar volley of more than 200 there the previous day.

"Let me be clear once again that our army has its trigger already unlocked," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by KCNA.