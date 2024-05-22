Home
Norway to recognise Palestinian state: Report

The Irish government will also announce on Wednesday the recognition of a Palestinian state, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:09 IST
Oslo: Norway's government will announce on Wednesday that the Nordic country recognises an independent Palestinian state, public broadcaster NRK and daily Aftenposten reported, citing unnamed sources.

Norway's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Irish government will also announce on Wednesday the recognition of a Palestinian state, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Published 22 May 2024, 07:09 IST
