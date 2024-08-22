Nuclear watchdog sees Chernobyl-style risk at Kursk reactor

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said it’s enormously concerned by fighting near a Russian nuclear power plant because the old Soviet reactors in operation are particularly exposed.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant has been thrust onto the front line of the war between Russia and Ukraine after an incursion by Kyiv’s forces placed them within artillery range, according to International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Making matters worse, the two units in operation use the same so-called RBMK technology that melted down during the notorious 1986 accident in Chernobyl. Unlike modern nuclear reactors, the two units operating near the fighting don’t have extra layers of protection to contain radiation in the event of an accident.

“They don’t have a protective dome around them, just the normal roof, which means that the reactor’s core is pretty exposed,” Grossi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“And when you add up the fact that you have advancing troops, objectively speaking within artillery range, then of course this is a source of enormous concern to me and the agency,” he added.

The Chernobyl meltdown left a 2,600 square kilometer (1,000 square mile) exclusion zone in Ukraine, where long-lived radioactive material will take thousands of years to decay. Unlike the 2011 meltdowns in Fukushima, Japan, where secondary containment largely kept radiation from spreading into the atmosphere, the Chernobyl disaster wafted plumes of radiation over a wide swathe of Europe.