NYC Mayor Eric Adams mixes up India with Pakistan during Indian Independence Day celebrations

Adams was addressing members of the Indian-American community at the Queens 9th India Day Parade on Saturday. The stage from where he addressed the diaspora was decorated with Indian flags, balloons in hues of the tricolour and banners that read ‘Mayor Adams Celebrates the Indian Community’.

Adams himself was holding the Indian tricolour and the American flag and was surrounded by members of the Indian diaspora waving Indian flags, wearing tricolour sashes and tricolour-themed attire.

However, during his remarks, as he spoke about the diaspora community, Adams mixed up India with Pakistan thrice.

"We raised the flag earlier this week at Bowling Green…And I think no greater symbol of what you offer to this community than the men and women who are part of the law enforcement community, who are here, the Pakistani officers, who are continuing to grow in their numbers and ranks as they continue to show that public safety is the prerequisite to our prosperity.