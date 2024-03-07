Oil leak from capsized barge off Tobago stopped after a month

Houston: An oil leak from a barge carrying up to 35,000 barrels of fuel oil that capsized in early February off the Caribbean island of Tobago has stopped, said the twin islands' government on Thursday.

The spill, which was first spotted off the coast of Tobago's Atlantic coast on February 7, damaged some of the island's mangrove and threatened its tourism and fishing sector. The spill also entered the Caribbean Sea, threatening nearby Venezuela and Caribbean islands, including Bonaire.

"The hydrocarbon discharge emanating from the overturned vessel located off the coast of Tobago has stopped," said a release from Trinidad and Tobago's ministry of energy.