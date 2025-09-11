Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Once again, Israel leaves Trump in the dark as it conducts a military attack

Hamas said the Israeli strike had failed to kill senior officials in the group, without specifying whether they had sustained injuries.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 19:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 19:55 IST
World newsUSIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpQatarDoha

Follow us on :

Follow Us