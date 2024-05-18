Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

One Palestinian killed, eight wounded in Israeli strike on West Bank refugee camp

The Palestinian health ministry said the eight wounded people were in stable condition and receiving treatment at hospitals.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 01:12 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 01:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ramallah, West Bank: At least one person was killed and eight wounded on Friday in an Israeli air strike on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and Israeli military said.

The Palestinian health ministry said the eight wounded people were in stable condition and receiving treatment at hospitals. Reuters could not immediately confirm their identities.

The Israeli military said a fighter jet conducted the strike, a rarity in the West Bank, where violence had been surging long before the Gaza war.

Residents of the refugee camp said a house was targeted.

The West Bank is among territories Israel occupied in a 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians want it to be the core of an independent Palestinian state.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2024, 01:12 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineAir Strike

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT