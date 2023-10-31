Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war

Adler, who runs three Jewish schools, temporarily closed two of them after Oct. 7 because of fears of attacks on pupils, and has beefed up security at all three.

"The biggest fear is that there will be a random attack on our community, on our families and our children," he said.

In countries where figures are available from police or civil society groups, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany and South Africa, the pattern is clear: the number of antisemitic incidents has gone up since Oct. 7 by several hundred percent compared with the same period last year.

In some countries, such as the United States and Britain, Islamophobic incidents have also increased since Oct. 7.

In the case of the antisemitic incidents, most consist of verbal abuse, online slurs or threats, graffiti, and defacing of Jewish properties, businesses or sites of religious significance. Physical assaults represent a significant proportion.

One common thread is that anger over the deaths of thousands of Palestinians as a result of Israel's bombardment of Gaza is invoked as justification for verbal or physical aggression towards Jews in general, often accompanied by the use of slurs and tropes rooted in the long history of antisemitism.

"Whatever their opinion on the conflict, even if they are extremely critical of the Israeli government's policy, Jew is for them equal to Israel, equal to killing Palestinian children," said political scientist Nonna Mayer, a member of France's CNCDH, an independent human rights commission. She was describing what was in the minds of those behind antisemitic incidents.

'Any excuse'

The climate of fear is worse for many Jews than in previous rises in antisemitism linked to flare-ups of violence in the Middle East, partly because of the intensity of the Gaza conflict and partly because of the trauma of Oct. 7.

"The idea that Israel was the ultimate shelter, that idea is totally shattered by what happened on Oct. 7," said Mayer.