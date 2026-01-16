Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Osman Hadi's brother appointed to Bangladesh mission in UK

Omar Bin Hadi, the elder brother of Osman, has been appointed second secretary at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Birmingham
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 17:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 17:27 IST
World newsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us