Pak court says actions of Imran Khan similar to that of a 'terrorist'

Reacting to the detailed ACT order, the PTI said, “The judgment contains no evidence of Imran Khan ordering May 9 violence. The judge while dismissing pre-arrest bails of Khan is drawing inferences and assumptions.” The PTI pointed out in its statement, how previously the Supreme Court of Pakistan had termed the arrest of Imran Khan, illegal and added: “We will challenge the verdict of the Anti-Terrorism Court.” The anti-terrorist courts in other parts of the country, including Rawalpindi, Sargodha etc have dismissed the case accusing Imran Khan of being the main accused of instigating the May 9 violent incidents, based on the fact that there is no evidence provided establishing the prosecution's point,” the PTI said.