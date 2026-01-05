Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to establish joint committee to reopen border

Kazmi expressed optimism about positive outcomes from the talks, noting that the government of Pakistan has granted the committee full decision-making authority to ensure meaningful negotiations.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 17:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 17:11 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us