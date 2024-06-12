Pakistan authorities demolish minarets of worship place of Ahmadi community in Punjab

Lahore: Pakistani authorities on Wednesday demolished the minarets of a 54-year-old worship place of the minority Ahmadi community in Punjab province, an official of the Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan said.

A dozen police personnel under the pressure of radical Islamist party - Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP) - were seen demolishing the minarets of the Ahmadi worship place in Lahore's Jahman Burki area.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan official Amir Mahmood told PTI on Wednesday that Ahmadis continue facing the never-ending persecution in the country as the latest act is the desecration of the minarets of the Ahmadi worship place at Jahman, Lahore.