Pakistan court issues notice to Punjab govt for not naming Lahore Chowk after Bhagat Singh despite order

Bhagat Singh, who fought for the independence of the subcontinent, was hanged by British rulers on March 23, 1931, along with Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar after being tried under charges of hatching a conspiracy against the regime.

Singh was initially jailed for life but later awarded the death sentence in another “fabricated case”.

Bhagat Singh is respected in the subcontinent not only by Sikhs and Hindus but also Muslims.

Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah had reportedly twice paid him tribute during his speech in the central assembly, saying there had never been another brave person in the subcontinent like Bhagat Singh.

Qureshi stated Bhagat Singh was a freedom fighter of the subcontinent and gave his life along with his companions for the cause of freedom.

'It will be in the interest of justice to name Shadman Chowk after Bhagat Singh and also install his statue at the square to inspire the people of Pakistan and the world,' he said and added in neighbouring India, there were many roads and thoroughfares named after Muslim rulers such as Akbar Road, Shahjahan Road and Bahadur Shah Road.