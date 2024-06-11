Pakistan economy to grow 2.4% in fiscal year 2024, economic survey shows

Islamabad: Pakistan's economy is likely to have expanded by 2.4 per cent in the fiscal year that ends this month after contracting 0.17 per cent during the previous year, the government's economic survey showed on Tuesday, a day before the country's federal budget is unveiled.

The growth estimate is in line with the State Bank of Pakistan's full-year projection. The SBP cut its key interest rate by 150 basis points on Monday, in its first rate reduction in nearly four years as it strives to boost the economy.

Pakistan's current account deficit narrowed sharply by 95 per cent to $200 million in the July to April period of FY24 versus $3.9 billion in the same period a year ago, the survey showed.