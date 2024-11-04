Pakistan Navy test-fires ballistic missile having range of 350 km from warship

<p>Islamabad: The Pakistan Navy successfully test-fired an indigenously developed ballistic missile having a range of 350 km from a warship, it said on Monday.</p>.<p>"The missile system with a range of 350 km is capable of hitting land and sea targets with high precision,” according to the Pakistan Navy.</p>.<p>The system is equipped with an advanced navigation system with features to change its direction and speed.</p>.<p>Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, senior officers of the Pakistan Navy, scientists and engineers witnessed the demonstration of test-firing of the missile.</p>.<p>President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the participating navy units and scientists on the missile test. </p>