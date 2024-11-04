Home
world

Pakistan Navy test-fires ballistic missile having range of 350 km from warship

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, senior officers of the Pakistan Navy, scientists and engineers witnessed the demonstration of test-firing of the missile.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 17:17 IST

Comments
Published 04 November 2024, 17:17 IST
World newsPakistanMissile

