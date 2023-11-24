Pakistan President Alvi’s volte-face on a solution to the Palestine problem

Islamabad: After courting controversy by proposing a “one-state solution” to the Palestine problem, Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has now said that Islamabad supports a just and peaceful resolution of the vexed issue, based on the “two-state solution.”

Alvi’s comments walking back on the earlier stance came during a meeting with Dr Saleh bin Abdullah Humaid, Imam Khatib at Masjid Al-Haram, and adviser at Saudi Royal Courts of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to a report in the newspaper Dawn.