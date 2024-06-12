Pakistan sets fiscal deficit target of 6.9% of GDP in 2024-25

Its in economic review on Tuesday, the government said GDP would expand 2.4 per cent in the current year, missing the budgeted target of 3.5 per cent, despite revenues being up 30 per cent on year, and the fiscal and current account deficits being under control.

While Pakistan is expected to stick to fiscal prudence under a new IMF programme, growth is expected to stay constrained, said Abid Suleri of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute think tank.

"Many of the measures taken to achieve fiscal sustainability will impact growth negatively, at least in the near future," he added.

Pakistan is in talks with the IMF for a loan estimated to range from $6 billion to $8 billion, as it seeks to avert a default for an economy growing at the slowest pace in the region.

But a recent economic uptick following stabilisation measures and falling inflation, as well as an interest rate cut by the central bank on Monday, have made the government optimistic about prospects for growth.