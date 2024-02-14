Pakistan stalemate ends, Shehbaz Sharif's party seeks to get partner PPP to join cabinet

Pakistan's stock market cheered the overnight news that ended the stalemate after the Feb. 8 vote, with the benchmark index rising as much as 2 per cent on Wednesday - its biggest such gain since the delayed election results over the weekend.

Officials in both PML-N and PPP said they had formed internal committees to discuss the modalities of government formation and the agenda included getting PPP to join the administration and take cabinet positions.

"They are trying their level best but we are not joining the cabinet up until now," PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said.

Analysts say that Pakistan needs a stable government with political authority to be able to take tough decisions to help pull the country out of its economic crisis.

"Coalition governments can't work on this principle that one partner takes up all the load and the other partners watch the match from the sidelines and galleries," PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal told Geo TV late on Tuesday.