Homeworld

Pakistan: Suicide bomber kills himself in premature blast, no casualties reported

The incident occurred near the Doa Ghoda Bridge in the Surani area in Bannu district.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 10:39 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 10:39 IST
World newsPakistanTerror attackSuicide bomb

