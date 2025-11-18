<p>Peshawar: A motorcycle-borne <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=suicide%20bomb">suicide bomber </a>detonated himself before reaching his target in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, police said.</p><p>The incident occurred near the Doa Ghoda Bridge in the Surani area in Bannu district.</p>.Pakistan security forces kill 15 TTP-linked militants.<p>According to police, the explosion caused no loss of life or property, as the attacker blew himself up before reaching his intended target.</p><p>The attacker, identified as Ziad alias Hamza, was the mastermind behind several target killings of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Bannu and was an expert in manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), police said.</p><p>His accomplice managed to flee the scene in an injured condition, police said, adding that a pistol, ammunition and bomb-making materials were recovered from the site. </p>