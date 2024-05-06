Pakistan's apex court suspends high court verdict denying Sunni Ittehad Council reserved seats

He said that the top court should have exercised caution in its interim order, saying that the final decision of the PHC will stand, the Express Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying.

The minister said that under the Practice and Procedure Act of the Supreme Court, it was appropriate and preferable for a five-member larger bench to hear such matters.

"According to Article 67, the eligibility of a member's legislation is not questioned; it is hoped that the final decision of the Peshawar High Court will prevail,” he added.

The final verdict whenever it comes will be a moral victory for PTI but may not have any impact on the government. The total number of PTI lawmakers would slightly increase in the assemblies but still, the party would not be in a position to challenge the government.

Earlier, the SIC in its petition said that the PTI candidates joined the SIC after their party lost its electoral symbol, adding that the ECP also raised no objections to the above independent returned candidates joining the SIC.

It contended that the fundamental premise of the proportional representation system for allocating reserved seats for women and non-Muslims, as outlined in Article 51(6)(d)(e) and Article 106(3)(c) of the Constitution, 1973, does not hinge on whether a political party submits candidate lists for reserved seats before the general election or whether the party contested the election.