Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan's central bank slashes key policy rate

The State Bank of Pakistan announced that its Monetary Policy Committee made the decision after evaluating the economic situation.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 15:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 15:38 IST
World newsPakistanCentral Bank

Follow us on :

Follow Us