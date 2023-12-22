Pakistan's election commission extends deadline for filing nomination papers by two days, until Dec 24

“Political parties must submit priority lists for specific seats to returning officers within the stipulated time,” it said.

With little than over a month left for polls, the electoral watchdog has entered election mode. Last week, the commission issued the election schedule, putting an end to uncertainty surrounding the exercise.

Returning officers will examine the nomination papers from December 25 to 30, as specified in the schedule. The statement underscored that “all activities as listed in the election schedule released on December 15 will be held as planned”.

The electoral watchdog also confirmed that the amended schedule was available on the ECP website. The statement further emphasises that the changes did not affect the poll date and that elections would be held on February 8.

Major Pakistani political parties, including the PML-N led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sought extensions on Thursday.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar wrote a letter to the ECP seeking a two-day extension in the deadline to submit nomination papers.

In a letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), Dar — who is the chairman of the party’s election cell — had said that only three days had been allocated for the filing of nomination papers while seven days had been given for the scrutiny of the same.