Pakistan's ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested under Official Secrets Act

"He (Qureshi) is nominated in the case and will soon be presented in the court,” Bugti said, adding, “We have to enforce the law and all those nominated in the cipher case will be arrested and presented in court.”

Addressing a news conference minutes before his arrest, Qureshi had rejected media reports about a split in the party and also demanded elections on time. He also said in the presser that he had recently met foreign ambassadors recently.