Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises India for supporting businessmen

Lahore: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised India, noting that it supports its businessmen, which he cites as one of the reasons for the country's progress, unlike in the cash-strapped nation where they are labelled as 'thieves'.

"One of the reasons India is progressing is it supports its businessmen, while in Pakistan if a businessman progresses, he is labelled as a thief," Naqvi told journalists here on Thursday.

He further emphasised that businessmen in India are respected, whereas in Pakistan, those who make some progress are tagged as 'thieves'.