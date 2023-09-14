Pakistan's military helps stifle currency black market to stabilise rupee

The Pakistan rupee, which plumbed record lows on September 5, recovered to below 300 per US dollar on the open market earlier this week, rallying more than 10 per cent from levels prevailing before the clamp down to stand even stronger than the official rate. While there have been other attempts to curb the black market when the rupee has been under stress, the latest push came after licensed dealers requested army chief General Asim Munir take action, rather than leave it solely to the civilian caretaker government that was put in place last month to run Pakistan till elections, currently expected to be held early next year.