Pakistan's SC broadcasts first-ever live proceedings, CJP Isa presides over full court hearing

For the first time in Pakistan's history, the Supreme Court on Monday began live streaming the hearing of cases on the first day of the new Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Justice Isa, 63, took oath as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Sunday after the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial. His tenure will span 13 months, ending on October 25, 2024.