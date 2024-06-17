Home
Homeworld

Palestinian Authority at risk of collapse this summer, says Norway

Norway chairs the international donor group to the Palestinians and is a backer of the PA.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 11:11 IST
Oslo: The Palestinian Authority could collapse in the coming months, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Monday, citing a lack of funding, continuing violence and the fact that half a million Palestinians are not allowed to work in Israel.

"The situation is extremely dire. The Palestinian Authority, with whom we work closely, are warning us that they might be collapsing this summer," Barth Eide told Reuters.

"If it collapses, you could end up having another Gaza, which would be terrible for everybody, including the people of Israel," he added.

