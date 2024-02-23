Palestinian gunmen shoot dead West Bank motorist, two assailants killed

West Bank: Three Palestinians opened fire at motorists near an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem on Thursday, killing one person and wounding five, emergency services said.

One woman was seriously wounded, Israel's ambulance service said.

Police said officers and civilians at the site shot dead two gunmen and wounded a third. The assailants were from the area of the West Bank Palestinian city Bethlehem, police said.

At the scene of the shooting near the Israeli Maale Adumim settlement, far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for more roadblocks to be erected in the area and said Israeli safety trumped Palestinian freedom of movement.