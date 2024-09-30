Partying with Sean Combs: Old stories gain new life

In his words

In a 1999 interview with Entertainment Tonight, in response to an interviewer who said, “Your parties are the hottest ticket around,” Combs said, “They won’t even give me a permit for the parties no more.”

“They don’t want me to throw the parties no more, but we ain’t going to stop, we going to keep on having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life,” he added. “You’re going to hear about my parties, they’re going to be shutting them down, they going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time. Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated.”

In 2002, Combs joined late-night host Conan O’Brien, who asked what the ingredients were for “an amazing, killer party.” Combs offered a lengthy response, starting with: “This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course.”

“You have to give the ladies what they need, too, you have to take care of your women,” he added.

“You need alcohols, you need some water,” Combs continued. “I don’t know if guys have noticed this, but a lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Gotta keep them there. Need locks on the doors.”

“This is sounding kind of dangerous now,” O’Brien said.

“It’s a little kinky,” Combs said, adding: “You need a lot of heat. Don’t have no air-conditioning. Heat affects the alcohol. Everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose, builds up a nice little sweat.”

“That just sounds disgusting,” O’Brien quipped.

A teenage Justin Bieber posted a YouTube video in 2009 titled Justin Bieber’s 48 Hrs With Diddy!!

In it, Bieber appears to be on Combs’ property, where they look at one of Combs’ cars.

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” Combs says to the camera. “I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher. I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I did Usher’s first album. I don’t have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we going to go full, buck-full crazy.”

“Forty-eight hours,” Bieber said in the video. “Let’s go, um, let’s just go get some girls. Let’s go hang with some girls.”

“Man after my heart,” Combs said. “That’s what I’m talking about.”

In a video captured by an attendee at one of Combs’ parties (the year it was filmed is unclear) and posted last week by The Daily Mail, he addresses the crowd from a balcony.

“To all the kids, the kids have like an hour left, so get extra comfortable, kids, because after that, you all got to go,” Combs said in the video. “It’s a wrap for you all. Because this thing turns into something that when you all get older, y’all are going to want to come to. OK? So, you know, let’s just start to get our groove on a little bit and in an hour, we put the kids away. It’s all good.”