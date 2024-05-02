Paul Auster, author of 'The New York Trilogy' passes away at 77

His reputation was anything but local, however. He took home several literary prizes in France alone. Like Woody Allen and Mickey Rourke, Auster, who had lived in Paris as a young man, became one of those rare American imports to be embraced by the French as a native son.

“The first thing you hear as you approach an Auster reading, anywhere in the world, is French,” New York magazine observed in 2007. “Merely a bestselling author in these parts, Auster is a rock star in Paris.”

In Britain, his 2017 novel, 4321, which examined four parallel versions of the early life of its protagonist — who was, like Auster, a Jewish boy born in Newark in 1947 — was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize.

His career began to take flight in 1982, with his memoir The Invention of Solitude, a haunting rumination on his distant relationship with his recently deceased father. His first novel, City of Glass, was rejected by 17 publishers before it was published by a small press in California in 1985.

That book became the first installment in his most celebrated work, The New York Trilogy, three novels later packaged in a single volume. It was listed as one of the 25 most significant New York City novels of the last 100 years in a roundup in T, the style magazine published by The New York Times.

City of Glass is the story of a mystery writer who is reeling from personal loss — an ever-present theme in Auster’s work — and who, through a wrong number, is mistaken for a private detective named, yes, Paul Auster. The writer begins to take on the detective’s identity, losing himself in a real-life sleuthing job of his own while descending into madness.

In some ways the book was a classic shamus tale. But Auster chafed at being limited by genre. “You could also say Crime and Punishment is a detective story, I suppose,” he said in his 2017 book, A Life in Words, a self-analysis of his work.

With its fractured narrative, unreliable narrator and deconstruction of identity, Auster’s approach at times seemed primed for analysis in college courses on literary theory.