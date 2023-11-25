PETA shares a unique Thanksgiving post, gets slammed by netizens

Thanksgiving is a traditional ceremony that is widely celebrated in the United States. It's a time when people express gratitude for the blessings of the harvest and families and friends gather for a special meal, usually feasting on turkey.
This year, Thanksgiving was celebrated on November 23 and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) shared an image on their X handle that made rounds online.
The post was an illustration of family of turkeys sitting on a dining table, holding hands and praying before the feast.
The twist in the picture is that a platter of roasted human meat is served with salad and other dishes.
The caption of the picture read, "We're lucky turkeys would never do this to us—you don’t have to do it to them, either."
The post received a flurry of comments, where many did not take the message positively.
"This picture is fake. Turkeys don’t celebrate Thanksgiving sitting around a table. They sit on a table resting on a platter," commented a user.
"Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs and just about anything they can fit in their mouth. If turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would," wrote another.
"Not sure what research you guys did to create this, but turkeys don’t wear clothes, and they don’t hold hands. Their wings don’t work like that. I would recommend redrawing this image next year so it’s a little more accurate," commented a third.
Another user wrote, "The only reason they don’t eat us is because we’re top tier predators. They sure as heck would eat us if they could."
"Thank you community notes for laying out the facts. Turkeys are absolutely not vegan and would eat us if they could," commented a fifth.