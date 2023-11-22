Peter Tarnoff dies | A throwback to the ‘Argo’ rescue operation which he planned

Peter Tarnoff was born on April 19, 1937, in Manhattan and grew up in Brooklyn and Montreal. His early career was shaped by his degree in philosophy from Colgate University and his subsequent entry into the Foreign Service in 1962, driven by a fascination with global affairs.
His early assignments included Lagos, Nigeria, and Saigon, South Vietnam, where he narrowly survived a car bomb attack in 1965.
Tarnoff's most renowned operation was his role in the 'Argo' rescue, where he liaised between the Canadian government and the CIA to safely extract six US Embassy officials from Iran. This operation was later depicted in the 2012 movie Argo.
Despite his significant involvement, Tarnoff never publicly confirmed his role in this operation, known as the Canadian Caper.
Diplomatic achievements and the 'Argo' rescue
Tarnoff's notable diplomatic contributions began in South Vietnam, where he advised US ambassadors. Later, as a special assistant to Secretaries of State Cyrus Vance and Edmund Muskie, he played a key role in international negotiations and operations.
His most famous contribution was during the Iran hostage crisis in 1979, where he facilitated the escape of six US Embassy officials from Iran, an operation which was later immortalised in the film Argo.
Private sector and return to the state department
In the 1980s, Tarnoff transitioned to the private sector, becoming President of the Council on Foreign Relations.
He returned to the State Department in 1993 as the Under Secretary for Political Affairs, where he continued to influence US foreign policy until his retirement in 1997. Despite facing challenges, including a political scandal, Tarnoff's expertise remained invaluable to the department.
Personal life and legacy
Tarnoff's personal life was marked by his marriage to Mathea Falco in 1982 and his two sons from his marriage. His resilience was also evident from his survival in the 1965 car bomb attack in Vietnam.
Tarnoff's legacy is marked by his discreet but significant impact on US foreign policy, culminating in the Distinguished Service Award from the State Department. His passing on November 1, 2023, is a reminder of the often-unsung heroes in the realm of international diplomacy.