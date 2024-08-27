Philippines says China's South China Sea moves aggressive, illegal

These actions are "alarming", the maritime council said in a statement.

" calls into question China's supposed commitment to de-escalate the situation in the area and create a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation," the council said.

The Philippines added it will continue to pursue diplomacy in managing the maritime issues, and urged China "to return to the path of constructive dialogue" on South China Sea matters.

Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro separately said on Monday that China's actions were "patently illegal" following the clash near Sabina shoal.

"We have to expect these kinds of behaviour from China because this is a struggle. We have to be ready to anticipate and to get used to these kinds of acts of China which are patently illegal as we have repeatedly said," Teodoro told reporters.

In the incident at Sabina shoal on Sunday, Manila's South China Sea task force accused Chinese vessels of ramming and using water canons against a Philippine fisheries vessel transporting food, fuel and medicine for Filipino fishermen.