JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pictures capture the spirit of Eid celebrations across the world

Check out the stunning pictures that captures the vibrant spirit of Eid celebrations across the globe.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 08:21 IST

Follow Us

Children hug after performing the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, in Dhaka.

Children hug after performing the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Birds fly next to a crescent moon that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Birds fly next to a crescent moon that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Credit: Reuters

Muslim men greet each other for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Muslim men greet each other for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Muslims who are part of the Zazzau Emirates celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Muslims who are part of the Zazzau Emirates celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Credit: PTI

Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at a stadium in Port Sudan, Sudan.

Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at a stadium in Port Sudan, Sudan.

Credit: Reuters

Muslim faithful attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Muslim faithful attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Credit: Reuters

A view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

A view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Credit: Reuters

Muslims attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Hodan district football stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Muslims attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Hodan district football stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Credit: Reuters

Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, near the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia.

Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, near the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia.

Credit: Reuters

Muslims walk at Al-Aqsa compound on Eid al-Fitr in Jerusalem's Old City.

Muslims walk at Al-Aqsa compound on Eid al-Fitr in Jerusalem's Old City.

Credit: Reuters

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, attend Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, attend Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 April 2024, 08:21 IST)
World newsMuslimsEid

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT