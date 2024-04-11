Pictures capture the spirit of Eid celebrations across the world

Children hug after performing the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, in Dhaka.
Birds fly next to a crescent moon that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Skopje, North Macedonia.
Muslim men greet each other for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Muslims who are part of the Zazzau Emirates celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Kaduna, Nigeria.
Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at a stadium in Port Sudan, Sudan.
Muslim faithful attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, in Lagos, Nigeria.
A view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Muslims attend the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Hodan district football stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, near the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, Russia.
Muslims walk at Al-Aqsa compound on Eid al-Fitr in Jerusalem's Old City.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, attend Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi.
(Published 11 April 2024, 08:21 IST)