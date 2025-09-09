<p>Paris: Pig heads appeared outside several mosques around Paris on Tuesday, authorities said, decrying the insult to Muslims.</p>. <p>"An inquiry has been immediately opened," Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said on X. "Everything is being done to find the perpetrators of these despicable acts."</p>.Paris opens river Seine for public swimming for first time since 1923. <p>The Paris prosecutor's office said pig heads had been found in front of at least two mosques in Paris and one just outside the city limits. A pig head was also found in a suitcase outside a mosque in the north of the city, it said.</p>. <p>The word "Macron" was scrawled in blue at one of the sites, it added, an apparent reference to French President Emmanuel Macron, who is engulfed in a political and fiscal crisis.</p> <p>A Paris police unit is investigating the incident for suspected incitement to hatred, aggravated by discrimination.</p>.Indian Conservatory of Paris to launch Bengaluru chapter . <p>Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the acts.</p>. <p>"I want our Muslim compatriots to be able to practice their faith in peace," he said. "I understand that they feel hurt."</p>