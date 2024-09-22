PM Modi gifts hand-engraved train model to Joe Biden, Pashmina shawl to First Lady Jill on US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted US President Joe Biden an antique silver hand-engraved train model, news agency ANI reported.
The rare hand-engraved train model is made of 92.5 per cent silver by artisans in Maharashtra. "The model showcases the pinnacle of Indian metalworking artistry, with elaborate details achieved through traditional techniques such as engraving, repoussé (hammering from the reverse to create raised designs), and intricate filigree work," as per the report.
This comes on the sidelines of the "extremely fruitful" meeting that PM Modi held with US President Joe Biden during which the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
Meanwhile, the PM also gifted a Pashmina Shawl in papier mâché boxes to the First Lady of USA, Jill Biden.
Modi, who is in the US on a three-day visit, was on Saturday welcomed by Biden at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, where the two leaders hugged each other. Biden held Modi's hand as he led him into the house where the bilateral talks took place.
Meanwhile, the US has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Sunday.
Official sources said illicit trafficking of cultural property is a longstanding issue that has affected many cultures and countries throughout history, and India has been particularly hit.
Modi said on X, "Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India."
He thanked President Joe Biden for his support in the return of these artefacts. He noted that these objects were not just part of India's historical material culture, but formed the inner core of its civilisation and consciousness, the statement said.
With this, the total number of ancient items recovered by India since 2014 has gone to 640, officials said, adding the number returned from the USA alone will be 578.
This is the maximum number of cultural artefacts returned by any country to India.
Published 22 September 2024, 06:00 IST