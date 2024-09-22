PM Modi gifts hand-engraved train model to Joe Biden, Pashmina shawl to First Lady Jill on US visit

Modi, who is in the US on a three-day visit, was on Saturday welcomed by Biden at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, where the two leaders hugged each other. Biden held Modi's hand as he led him into the house where the bilateral talks took place.

Meanwhile, the US has handed over to India 297 antiquities, which were smuggled out of the country, during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Sunday.

Official sources said illicit trafficking of cultural property is a longstanding issue that has affected many cultures and countries throughout history, and India has been particularly hit.