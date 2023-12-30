Poland resumes ground search after Friday airspace breach

Warsaw: Poland was renewing a search operation for elements of a suspected Russian rocket on Saturday, which it said had violated the country's airspace on Friday morning, the Polish army said.

"We inform that on December 30...a ground search will be carried out in the Lublin Voivodeship for possible elements of the object that violated Polish airspace yesterday," the Polish army's operational command wrote on social media platform X.

"The aim of the search is to definitively confirm that no element of the object remains on Polish territory."