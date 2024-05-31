Polish news agency probably hit by Russian cyberattack, minister says

"Everything indicates that we are dealing with a cyberattack that was directed from the Russian side," Digital Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski told private broadcaster Polsat News, adding that special services including the Internal Security Agency were investigating.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw said it had no knowledge of the incident and declined further comment.

"Another very dangerous hacker attack well illustrates Russia's destabilisation strategy on the eve of the European elections," Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.