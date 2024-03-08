Politics meets fashion at State of the Union: Ukraine colors, white suits

Washington: Some are clad in white for reproductive rights. One donned red to represent Washington's desire to be a state. And former Representative George Santos is in a bedazzled collar.

Lawmakers and their guests used fashion to make a statement on Tuesday as Joe Biden's State of the Union address gives not just the president, but also his audience, their biggest platform of the year.

Yellow and blue was the choice for some lawmakers, the bicolor of Ukraine. Legislation that includes $60 billion in aid for Ukraine has been held up by House Republicans for months, a delay that has contributed to some setbacks for Kyiv on the battlefield.

Santos, who was expelled from Congress after a dizzying array of lies about his biography led to his indictment on fraud charges, nonetheless appeared at the speech in a rhinestone-studded collar, a black blazer and white trousers.

He also chose a more subtle touch favored by several lawmakers: a pin.